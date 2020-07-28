Moran went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

For a time it looked like Moran would be the hero for Pittsburgh on the night. His second-inning shot off Adrian Houser was the only run of the game through the first six innings, and after Milwaukee tied it up in the top of the seventh, the third baseman responded by blasting a 97 mph fastball from Devin Williams into the Allegheny. Moran is 6-for-15 to begin the season with three homers, all solo shots, and his spot in the heart of the Bucs' batting order appears very secure.