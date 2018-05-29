Moran is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Moran will give way to David Freese at third base for a second straight game with the Cubs deploying another left-handed starter in Jon Lester. The 25-year-old is hitting an unremarkable .242/.338/.403 across 20 games this month, though he owns a solid 7:8 BB:K over that stretch.

