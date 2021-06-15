Moran (back) remains day-to-day but may be available off the bench Tuesday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Manager Derek Shelton said Moran is "moving around better" and will be an option off the bench Tuesday against the Nationals, barring any setbacks.
