Moran, who is not in Wednesday's lineup, is still being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
There have been some reports that Moran has been available off the bench, but that seems unlikely given that he is still under evaluation for a concussion that he may have sustained Sunday. Consider him day-to-day for now.
