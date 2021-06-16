Moran (back) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Moran left Sunday's game against Milwaukee due to lower-back tightness, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a third consecutive contest. However, he was reportedly available off the bench Tuesday and could be an option to pinch hit if needed in Wednesday's series finale. Phillip Evans will shift to first base while Ben Gamel starts in left field.
