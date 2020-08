Moran was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers to be evaluated for a concussion, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was involved in a collision with Avisail Garcia at first base during the opening frame, and he apparently hit his head on the play. Moran should be considered day-to-day, but if the concussion is confirmed he'll likely be placed on the 7-day injured list.