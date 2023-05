Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Selby has been shut down at Triple-A Indianapolis due to a shoulder injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Selby hasn't resumed a throwing program since Indianapolis placed him on the 7-day injured list May 19 with a previously undisclosed injury. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from the shoulder issue, Selby is likely at least a few weeks away from being ready to pitch in games.