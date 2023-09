Selby will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Selby's last outing as an opener came a week ago against Milwaukee, during which he surrendered three runs in just one inning. The 25-year-old holds an 8.64 ERA on the season through 16.2 frames, so the Pirates likely won't risk keeping Selby in for much longer than one inning.