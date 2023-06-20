Selby (shoulder) tossed a scoreless inning in relief Friday for Triple-A Indianapolis after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list earlier that day.

Selby was on the shelf for about a month due to the right shoulder injury. The 25-year-old right-handed reliever has compiled a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 16.1 innings. Though he's not seen as one of the Pirates' better pitching prospects, Selby's presence on the 40-man roster should give him a chance at making his big-league debut later in 2023 if Pittsburgh has a need for another bullpen arm.