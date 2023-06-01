Joe went 3-for-4 with a hit by pitch, an RBI double, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's 9-4 victory over the Giants.

Joe recorded his first game with at least three hits since April 21 and his fourth of the season. The outfielder had one extra-base hit in each matchup of the three-game series versus San Francisco and showed off his versatility by stealing his third bag of the season in the finale. He's slashing .255/.346/.484 across his first 48 games with Pittsburgh and has shown improvements in the power department in 2023 after slugging just .359 over 111 appearances for the Rockies last season. Joe appeared to be falling into a platoon role in mid-May, but he started the final six games of the month with Carlos Santana (back) unavailable.