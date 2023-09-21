Joe went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Cubs.

Joe opened September with just five hits across 13 games before breaking out of the slump Wednesday. This was his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 24. The 31-year-old is up to 11 homers, 40 RBI, 58 runs scored and 28 doubles through 125 contests this season, all of which are season highs. He's also logged three stolen bases with a .236/.330/.416 slash line across 440 plate appearances.