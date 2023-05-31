Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
Joe's first-inning blast off John Brebbia was the Pirates' lone extra-base hit of the contest. This was Joe's 10th straight game without a multi-hit effort -- he's gone 5-for-33 (.152) with a 3:9 BB:K in that span. He's filled in at first base for Carlos Santana (back) in the last two games, but Joe's lack of consistent hitting could ultimately see him drop back into a short-side platoon role as he did earlier in the month. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.333/.471 with six homers, 16 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases through 47 contests, though his season numbers were fueled by a strong start to the campaign.