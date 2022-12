Joe was traded from the Rockies to the Pirates on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.

A 30-year-old capable of playing first base and the outfield corners, Joe was quite productive (.285/.379/.469 slash line) in a small sample in 2021 and then fell off last season. He has been roughly league average (99 wRC+) for his career against lefties and below average (89 wRC+) against same-handed pitchers, so Joe could operate on the short side of a platoon.