Joe isn't included in the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, but he's considered good to go after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

According to Stumpf, the pitch that hit Joe actually struck him on the hand guard, so his removal from Sunday's contest was strictly for precautionary purposes. Joe may enter the lineup in Tuesday's spring finale versus Minnesota, but even if he doesn't, he'll be in line for a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster as a reserve corner outfielder/first baseman.