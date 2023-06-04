Joe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Joe has gone 6-for-16 with a home run, three doubles and a stolen base over his last four games, but it's unclear if he'll be able to avoid a short-side platoon role now that Carlos Santana is healthy again and settling back into everyday duties at first base. With Santana back in the fold, Joe will be vying for playing time in the corner outfield with Josh Palacios, who draws the start Sunday versus Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas. Joe has now sat out in two straight matchups against righties.