Joe went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a steal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss against Tampa Bay.

Joe is now 5-for-19 with two homers and a 1.100 OPS over his last five games after going hitless in his previous four contests. The 30-year-old Joe has played a major role in Pittsburgh's surprising start, slashing .298/.392/.595 with four homers, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases through 97 plate appearances. While his .375 BABIP isn't sustainable, Joe's 51.7 percent hard-hit rate paired with an excellent 11.6 percent walk rate gives some long-term merit to his fast start.