Pirates' Connor Kaiser: Heads to Pittsburgh

The Pirates have selected Kaiser with the 86th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Nothing particularly jumps off the page with Kaiser -- save for the three home runs and 10 RBI he posted to clinch a 2018 Regional title for Vanderbilt -- but he is a safe pick who brings good size to the table at the shortstop position, which could help him boost his power with a couple adjustments.

