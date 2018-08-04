The Pirates activated Dickerson (hamstring) off the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

On the disabled list since last Saturday -- retroactive to July 25 -- Dickerson missed out on the minimum amount of time required by his placement on it. He's not among the starting nine Saturday, with Adam Frazier starting again in left field against the left-handed Austin Gomber, but he could retake his spot against righty Jack Flaherty in Sunday's series finale.

