Dickerson (ankle) will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and bat third in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates initially planned to have starting pitcher Trevor Williams hit for himself, but Dickerson received the green light to step in as the DH after taking batting practice earlier in the day. Dickerson will presumably take it easy while running the bases in Thursday's game and may not resume outfield duty for a few more days, but his ability to re-enter the lineup in any capacity suggests he's at little risk of missing Opening Day.