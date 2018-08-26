Dickerson went hitless in four at-bats against the Brewers on Saturday.

After batting .400 in July, the left fielder is hitting just .219 (16-for-73) in August. Dickerson appears to be selling out for power at the plate, but he has just two doubles since July and holds a 2:19 BB:K. While he's still slashing .301/.331/.470 in 444 plate appearances, fantasy owners might find better options until he shows signs of a rebound.