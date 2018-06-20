Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Away on family leave
Dickerson was placed on the Family Medical Emergency Leave list on Wednesday.
Players on the list must miss between three and seven days, so Dickerson could return as soon as Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks or as late as next Wednesday's contest against the Mets. Adam Frazier was called up in a corresponding move. Sean Rodriguez will take Dickerson's place in left field Wednesday against the Brewers.
