Dickerson went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

The fine effort gives him seven hits in his last 16 at-bats. He also has a pair of doubles over the span: his first two extra-base hits since July. Prior to the recent surge, Dickerson was batting .143 in 35 August at-bats. The outfielder is slashing .307/.339/.486 in 422 overall appearances and seems to be past the hamstring injury which likely contributed to his offensive woes earlier in the month.