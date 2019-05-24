Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Begins rehab assignment
Dickerson (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Dickerson was been on the 10-day injured list with the right shoulder strain since April 4, but his recent progression while throwing has cleared the way for his rehab assignment. The 30-year-old will likely require at least a handful of games with Indianapolis before returning to the majors given his extensive absence from game action.
