Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Dickerson has been productive in his limited action since returning from the injured list earlier this month, recording seven hits in 22 at-bats. The emergence of rookie Bryan Reynolds along with veteran Melky Cabrera's surprisingly strong start to the campaign has created a logjam in the outfield, leaving Dickerson and Gregory Polanco more at risk of sitting out on a daily basis than they had been in 2018. Dickerson will head to the bench for the second time in six games while the Pirates roll with an outfield of Reynolds, Cabrera and Polanco in the series finale.