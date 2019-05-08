Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Close to throwing
Dickerson (shoulder) could resume throwing "very soon," Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson has yet to resume throwing since suffering a setback and being shut down at the start of May, though he was spotted taking part in fielding drills earlier in the week. Look for a timetable for his return to emerge once he ramps up his baseball activities.
