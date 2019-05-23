Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Dickerson is "getting close" to resuming a minor-league rehab assignment, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson took some swings Wednesday against rehabbing reliever Keone Kela (shoulder) and was also seen throwing from outfield to the bases later in the day. Being able to throw without any discomfort looks like the main obstacle Dickerson will have to overcome before gaining clearance for minor-league action, but it sounds like he's making notable progress on that front. Dickerson has been stuck on the 10-day injured list since April 4 and probably won't be a realistic option for the Pirates until the first couple weeks of June.