Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Dickerson drove in a run during the third inning on a single to left, but Philadelphia would pull away late in the game. Despite his team's struggles, Dickerson has been able to put together a .309/.343/.460 batting line, although his power numbers are lacking following a 27 home run season in 2017.