Dickerson batted fifth and went 2-for-4 against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

He snapped an 0-for-18 stretch, lifting his batting average to .297 (above his career mark of .283). Prior to Wednesday, the outfielder slashed just .198/.2112/.222 in 85 August plate appearances since returning from the disabled list. He tied his single-season career high with 105 appearances in the outfield Wednesday (matching 2014's total), but should see steady playing time in September, as Pittsburgh has no elite outfield prospects to promote.

