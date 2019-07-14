Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Comes off bench again
Dickerson (groin) grounded into an RBI fielder's choice while serving as a pinch hitter against the Cubs on Saturday.
He's pinch hit in back-to-back games as he draws closer to a starting assignment. Dickerson has five hits in 11 at-bats against Sunday starter Jose Quintana, including a double and home run. His opposite-field balls-in-play rate has dropped from 40.7 percent in 2018 to 31.1 percent this season, though he's hit only two home runs in 97 plate appearances.
