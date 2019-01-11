Dickerson agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Pirates, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Not only did Dickerson hit .300/.330/.474 with 13 home runs and eight steals in 135 games last year, but he actually graded out as a quality defender in left field. He should occupy a spot in the middle of the Pirates' order. This is Dickerson's final year of arbitration before hitting the open market next offseason.

