Dickerson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs.

Tuesday's game extended Dickerson's streak of games with a hit to six, with four of those contests being multi-hit efforts. He's been a force to be reckoned with in that time, as he's recorded eight RBI over said games and lifted his batting average up to .342.

