Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Continues to impress
Dickerson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs.
Tuesday's game extended Dickerson's streak of games with a hit to six, with four of those being multi-hit efforts. He's been a force to be reckoned with in that time, as he's recorded eight RBI over said games and lifted his batting average up to .342.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Homers Sunday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Gets three hits against Reds•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sitting out Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Ready for Opening Day•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Gets feet wet Saturday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Dealt to Pirates•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...