Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Could miss next month
The Pirates are expected to place Dickerson (shoulder) on the injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Reds, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Dickerson is dealing with a right shoulder strain, and Perrotto reports that the issue will likely keep the outfielder sidelined for up to a month. With Dickerson expected to land on the shelf, Pablo Reyes could be a candidate for increased playing time, while Jason Martin would be the top candidate to join the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis.
