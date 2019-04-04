The Pirates are expected to place Dickerson (shoulder) on the injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Reds, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Dickerson is dealing with a right shoulder strain, and Perrotto reports that the issue will likely keep the outfielder sidelined for up to a month. With Dickerson expected to land on the shelf, Pablo Reyes could be a candidate for increased playing time, while Jason Martin would be the top candidate to join the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis.