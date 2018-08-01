Dickerson (hamstring) is targeting a return from the 10-day DL on Saturday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dickerson has been on the shelf with a left hamstring injury since July 25, so Saturday will be his first day eligible to return. It's not expected that he will require any sort of rehab stint and look for him to immediately rejoin the starting nine upon his activation.

