Dickerson went 3-for-4 with four runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers.

He was effectively the Pirates' good-luck charm in this one, reaching base and scoring in each of the four innings the team was able to produce any offense. Dickerson has a modest six-game hitting streak going during which he's gone 11-for-25 (.44), pushing his slash line on the year back up to .324/.359/.495.