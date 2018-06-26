Dickerson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

Dickerson has cooled off somewhat, posting a .594 OPS in the month of June after recording an .836 OPS through the first two months of the season. The Pirates will want to get rookie Austin Meadows and his .900 OPS into the lineup as often as possible, and Dickerson will be the one to make way Tuesday.

