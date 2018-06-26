Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Day off Tuesday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
Dickerson has cooled off somewhat, posting a .594 OPS in the month of June after recording an .836 OPS through the first two months of the season. The Pirates will want to get rookie Austin Meadows and his .900 OPS into the lineup as often as possible, and Dickerson will be the one to make way Tuesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Returns to Pirates•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Away on family leave•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Day off Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Out versus southpaw•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Crosses plate four times Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Gets day off Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...