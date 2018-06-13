Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Day off Wednesday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Dickerson has had a very good season so far, hitting .311/.344/.466 and cutting his strikeout rate to 11.5 percent after it sat north of 19 percent in each of the first five seasons of his career. Austin Meadows will start in left field in his place.
