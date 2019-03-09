Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Day-to-day with ankle issue
Dickerson is listed as day-to-day with right ankle discomfort after leaving Saturday's game against the Twins, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Dickerson appeared to suffer the injury when sliding into second base. The day-to-day designation means his preparation for Opening Day shouldn't be significantly threatened.
