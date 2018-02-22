Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Dealt to Pirates
Dickerson was traded to the Pirates in exchange for Daniel Hudson, Tristan Gray and cash considerations Thursday.
A trade was expected after Dickerson was designated for assignment by the Rays, and that expectation has indeed become reality. The 28-year-old produced a solid .282 batting average last season to go with 27 home runs, but he struggled down the stretch and batted just .241 in the second half. That said, Dickerson looks like the favorite to open the season as Pittsburgh's starting left fielder even with his struggles at the tail-end of last season. With the Pirates selling off some of their top assets (such as Andrew McCutchen), Dickerson will likely get a prime spot in the heart of their batting order.
More News
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Designated for assignment•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Wraps up campaign with three-hit day•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Not included in Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hits 27th long fly•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...