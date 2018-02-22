Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Dealt to Pirates

Dickerson was traded to the Pirates in exchange for Daniel Hudson, Tristan Gray and cash considerations Thursday.

A trade was expected after Dickerson was designated for assignment by the Rays, and that expectation has indeed become reality. The 28-year-old produced a solid .282 batting average last season to go with 27 home runs, but he struggled down the stretch and batted just .241 in the second half. That said, Dickerson looks like the favorite to open the season as Pittsburgh's starting left fielder even with his struggles at the tail-end of last season. With the Pirates selling off some of their top assets (such as Andrew McCutchen), Dickerson will likely get a prime spot in the heart of their batting order.