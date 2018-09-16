Dickerson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Dickerson accounted for three of the Pirates' five hits on the afternoon, as well as having a role in all three runs scored. It's been a rough second half for the 29-year-old as he hasn't homered since mid-July and dropped his OPS from .868 to .780 since the start of August.