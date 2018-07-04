Dickerson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle will hold out two of his key lefty hitters (Dickerson and Josh Bell) with southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for Los Angeles in the series finale. Dickerson's move to the bench opens a spot up in the outfield for Starling Marte, who had been on the bench for each of the last three games.

