Dickerson was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers with right groin discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dickerson caught a flyball in shallow left field during the top of the seventh inning and exited the game after stretching and flexing his right leg. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Pirates play things safe and hold the 30-year-old out of the lineup Sunday.