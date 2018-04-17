Dickerson extended his hitting streak to 11 games Monday, going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Batting nearly exclusively out of the fifth spot, he's hitting .432 in 44 at-bats over his hot stretch. Dickerson also picked up a league-leading fourth assist Monday, throwing out a runner at second base. While he hit .337 in his first 255 at-bats last season, the 28-year-old slumped to just .240 over his final 356 plate appearances.