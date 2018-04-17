Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Extends hitting streak Monday
Dickerson extended his hitting streak to 11 games Monday, going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Batting nearly exclusively out of the fifth spot, he's hitting .432 in 44 at-bats over his hot stretch. Dickerson also picked up a league-leading fourth assist Monday, throwing out a runner at second base. While he hit .337 in his first 255 at-bats last season, the 28-year-old slumped to just .240 over his final 356 plate appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Turns in another strong showing Sunday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Stays hot against Marlins•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Continues to impress•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Homers Sunday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Gets three hits against Reds•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start