Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Finishing season strong
Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
He's hitting .375 in 48 at-bats since Sept. 5, including six multi-hit efforts in 12 starts. Dickerson, who is slashing .299/.329/.470 with 12 homers and eight stolen bases, is 4-for-9 against Tuesday starter, Jose Quintana. Given Gregory Polanco's expected absence to start 2019 and the organization's lack of outfield prospects, it appears likely Pittsburgh will look to re-sign Dickerson for another season.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sits against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Late-season resurgence continues•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: On bench vs. lefty•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Doubles twice in victory•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: On bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...