Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

He's hitting .375 in 48 at-bats since Sept. 5, including six multi-hit efforts in 12 starts. Dickerson, who is slashing .299/.329/.470 with 12 homers and eight stolen bases, is 4-for-9 against Tuesday starter, Jose Quintana. Given Gregory Polanco's expected absence to start 2019 and the organization's lack of outfield prospects, it appears likely Pittsburgh will look to re-sign Dickerson for another season.