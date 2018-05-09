Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Four hits Tuesday
Dickerson went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
He also struck out and was caught stealing for the first time all year, but it was otherwise a terrific night for the 28-year-old. Dickerson has now recorded two RBI in five of the last seven games, and is hitting .400 (12-for-30) with a pair of home runs over that stretch. His 26 RBI rank fifth in the National League, and hitting fifth on a regular basis should provide him with plenty more run-producing opportunities to come.
