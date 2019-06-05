Dickerson (shoulder) is pain-free, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson is no longer dealing with pain in his injured shoulder, suggesting the outfielder is nearing a return from the 60-day injured list. He's currently rehabbing with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he's already appeared in eight games and hit .167/.235/.200. The Pirates have yet to determine when Dickerson will be activated; that will likely happen once the team feels comfortable with how he looks at the plate.

