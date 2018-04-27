Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Gets big hit Thursday
Dickerson went 1-for-4 and hit a walk-off homer against the Tigers on Thursday.
The left fielder has seven hits in his last 18 at-bats and is slashing .314/.348/.500 in 92 plate appearances. Although he's collected four assists while playing left field, opponents are running on him at will. Despite his defensive shortcomings, Dickerson will likely continue to receive steady playing time in left because of his offense. He's batted fifth in the team's lineup in all but two of his starts.
