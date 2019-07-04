Dickerson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Dickerson will be the odd man out of the Pirates' crowded outfield with a lefty (Jose Quintana) on the bump for Chicago in the series finale. Among the team's healthy outfielders, Melky Cabrera still looks like the Pirates' No. 4 option, which should allow Dickerson to slot alongside Starling Marte and Bryan Reynolds in the majority of games.