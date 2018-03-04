Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Gets feet wet Saturday

Dickerson, who made his spring debut Saturday, went 0-for-2 and batted second against Philadelphia, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

He's expected to start in spacious left field at PNC Park and hit at or near the top of the lineup. "There could be opportunities there (batting leadoff), but it's too early for me to commit to one spot," manager Clint Hurdle said. "I just like the fact that he's moved around and he's open-minded. Once we get him in a spot we'd probably like to leave him in a spot, not to continue to moving him." Dickerson will be counted upon to help replace the offensive void left by the absence of Andrew McCutchen. His ability to play an adequate left field remains the biggest question mark surrounding the 28-year-old.