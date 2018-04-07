Dickerson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI to help the Pirates to a 14-3 win over the Reds on Friday.

Dickerson has yet to leave the yard in 2018 after hitting 27 homers for Tampa Bay last season, but he brought his slash line with his new club to .320/.346/.520 through 25 at-bats with the three-hit effort. That's good for an .866 OPS that he probably won't maintain all season, but even if he matches last season's .815 mark that he posted with the Rays, Dickerson could be an under-the-radar useful fantasy tool assuming he eventually finds his power stroke.